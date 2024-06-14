WATCH: Dodgers fans line up hours before gates open to try and secure Yoshinobu Yamamoto bobblehead

Los Angeles Dodgers fans qued up outside the Dodger Stadium gates hours before the game in hopes of a Yoshinobu Yamamoto bobblehead giveaway on Thursday. The Dodgers prepared to take on the Texas Rangers for the final game of their tied series, and the Japanese ace's popularity among LA fans was clear on his first bobblehead night.

While the game starts at 7 pm (PDT), throngs of fans reportedly lined up outside the stadium as early as 3 pm in hopes of getting their hands on Yamamoto's bobblehead.

Having dominated Japan's NPB over the past six years, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's arrival at Los Angeles Dodgers was accompanied by high hopes. As soon as he started training with his new team, the 25-year-old pitcher lived up to the hype. He has continued his impressive performances into the season, boasting a 6-2 record with a 3.00 ERA in his rookie season.

Yamamoto's continued excellence from the mound has fortified the Dodgers rotation which is missing the veteran arm of Clayton Kershaw. Dodgers fans have been impressed by the Japanese ace and showed their love once again on Thursday as they arrived outside the stadium hours early on his first bobblehead night with the team.

The event also provided a unique opportunity for a fan to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch by signing up for it. It has reportedly attracted huge numbers of MLB fans from LA and beyond.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's anticipated start pushed back to Saturday's game vs the Royals

After an impressive outing against the New York Yankees last week where he threw a season-high 108 pitches, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Thursday start has been pushed back to Saturday. Despite the fact that it will be his first bobblehead day with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he will have to enjoy it from the dugout.

This rescheduling is reportedly due to his high output in his last game against the Yankees. The Dodgers staff were eager to extend his rest a couple of days as a proactive measure to avoid overloading the rookie pitcher. Yamamoto has been replaced by right-handed pitcher Michael Grove, who will be making his 27th MLB appearance of the season.

