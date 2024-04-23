WATCH: Dodgers rookie Landon Knack makes grand entrance in $388,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost for major league debut

Los Angeles rookie pitcher Landon Knack made his official MLB debut on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, against the Washington Nationals in the final game of a three-game home series at Dodger Stadium.

He registered a loss on the day, but not by much, as he gave up two runs on four hits, raked in four strikeouts, and walked a batter in five innings pitched to conclude an impressive maiden outing in the big leagues.

As impressive as his outing was, his ride to the stadium caught many people's attention even before he took to the mound. Knack sat inside a $388,000-priced white Rolls-Royce Ghost to get around LA and reach Dodger Stadium for his big league debut.

In the video, Landon Knack leaves the Hyatt Place hotel early in the morning at 7 AM after meeting with and embracing his fiancee, mother, dad, and other family members who came down to LA to watch his MLB debut.

Landon also pays gratitude to Speciality Cars Collection from LA for sending the sweetest ride anyone could ask for before rolling inside the premises of Dodger Stadium.

Landon Knack is set to make his second start against the Nationals on Wednesday

Landon Knack is set to make his second start against the Washington Nationals yet again on April 24, 2024. He made his first start against the Nats and registered a loss by a slim margin, but this time, he will be eyeing redemption against them away from home at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

Knack could have easily registered a win on his debut, as he had pitched a minimum of five innings to qualify for a win, but the lack of hitting display by an overpowered Dodgers lineup cost the rookie his first big league win on his MLB debut.

Surprisingly, the LA bullpen performed well on Knack's debut, but the hitters gave up the game and the series against Washington. He should be eyeing registering his maiden win of the big league career for the LA Dodgers on Wednesday.

