WATCH: Dodgers' stadium flooded as Hurricane Hilary strikes Los Angeles  

Dodger Stadium, home of the LA Dodgers, was affected by the 5.1 magnitude earthquake and Category 4 hurricane that hit Southern California over the weekend.

A view from a helicopter showed the destruction brought by the hurricane and the below video posted by barstool sports on Twitter showed the scene:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the hurricane. The MLB rescheduled three games due to Hurricane Hilary, with all affected games being rescheduled from Sunday to Saturday.

MLB rescheduled three games on Saturday due to Hurricane Hilary, including Marlins @ Dodgers

US Cellular Field during a Storm

The MLB changed its schedule ahead of Hurricane Hilary's expected course over Southern California

The MLB changed three series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Angels, and the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving Sunday's contests to Saturday as a split doubleheader.

Here are the details about the affected games:

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Game 1 : 3:10 p.m. ET

: 3:10 p.m. ET Game 2: 8:40 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Game 1 : 4:07 p.m. ET

: 4:07 p.m. ET Game 2: 9:07 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1 : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Game 2: 9:10 p.m. ET

This step has been majorly taken for the safety of people and players alike.