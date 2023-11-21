WATCH: 'Evan Carter Day' celebrated at World Series champ's hometown Elizabethton, TN 

On Saturday, World Series Champion Evan Carter was welcomed home by the City of Elizabethton. The town of Elizabethton lit the Frasier Fir Christmas tree and had a parade to commemorate the inaugural "Evan Carter Day."

Evan Carter’s hometown of Elizabethton, TN celebrated its first “Evan Carter Day” over the weekend. Carter paraded around the city before lighting the town’s Christmas tree. - MichaelJBier

Carter was received at home to a hero's welcome after making the transition from baseball's minor leagues to winning the World Series in a few of months this autumn. The 21-year-old's outstanding showing in the World Series and the playoffs added to the promotion's astounding nature.

After the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game Five, Carter was crowned the World Series Champion. The squad had never won the championship before, and Carter was essential to the team's postseason triumph in 2023.

Two iconic Elizabethton players who won titles in November were honored in the procession. Carter received a World Series ring, and the Betsy Band of Elizabethton High School won consecutive state Division II championships.

Evan Carter's baseball career

Carter was chosen by the Texas Rangers with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft. He was also given a signing bonus of $1.25 million. Carter played 32 games with the Down East Wood Ducks of the Low-A East in 2021, recording two home runs, 12 run-batted ins (RBI), and 12 stolen bases.

Carter played part of the 2022 season for both the Double-A Texas League's Frisco RoughRiders and the High-A South Atlantic League's Hickory Crawdads. He won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for minor league play in 2022 and was awarded the Texas Rangers' 2022 Tom Grieve Player of the Year.

Carter was invited to big league spring training as a non-roster player and started the season with Frisco in 2023. That evening, in a game against the Oakland Athletics, Carter made his MLB debut after Texas picked his contract and promoted him. On September 11th, Carter hit his first major league home run off of Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays.

