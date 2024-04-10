WATCH: Evan Longoria throws ceremonial first pitch at Chase Field ahead of Diamondbacks vs. Rockies duel

Multiple-time All-Star Evan Longoria returned to Chase Field and threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Through a collection of Instagram photos and videos, Jamie Faith Longoria, Evan's wife, shared her husband's fun day at Chase Field.

"Thank you @dbacks for the incredibly special night , our little family will cherish the memory 🤍 We are and have always been so proud of you @evan.longoria3 #snakes #family #mlb #baseball" - Evan Longoria and Jaime Faith Longoria

After the ceremonial first pitch, Longoria was awarded a ring by the Diamondbacks organization. The third baseman spent the 2023 season with the D-backs. His veteran presence was vital in the team's push, especially during the latter parts of the season.

The squad reached the World Series, ousting heavyweights while at it. The surprising achievement warranted an appreciation token from the club and members of the 2023 squad were given rings for their contribution.

Free agent Evan Longoria's possible destinations

Evan Longoria is an excellent choice for a team searching for a clubhouse veteran. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glover is presently seeking a new team after his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks expired last season.

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox are some of the leading candidates to land the third baseman.

The Red Sox have currently received some grim news about All-Star infielder Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger will miss at least six months of action after injuring the glenoid rim on his shoulder.

The New York Mets, meanwhile, are on a rebuild this year. The team currently sits fourth in the National League East with a 4-7 record. The team offloaded big names heading into the new season in hopes of nurturing talent and contending for a window as early as 2026.

The team can certainly use the guidance and wisdom of a player like Longoria heading into the future.

