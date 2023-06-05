WATCH: Fans cannot stop chuckling at Savannah Bananas' ABBA tribute in viral "Dancing Queen" TikTok clip

The Savannah Bananas are one of baseball's most intriguing teams since they essentially act as the sport's version of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Their game involves players on stilts, backflips for catches, and TikTok videos that become viral. They are merely a professional independent squad, but they possess something that no other baseball team possesses: true enjoyment.

This time the Bananas were seen grooving to ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Fans are chuckling about the dance video and the players are going viral with it. It's clear what makes the Bananas successful online.

They are modernizing the game and bringing it back to its true identity as a game for the audience. Even if they lose, their players have a great time, and the spectators witness something they probably have never seen before in a baseball game.

How did the Savannah Bananas become the greatest show in sports?

The Savannah Bananas are probably familiar to baseball fans who use social media. The team is somewhat of a social media sensation, notably on TikTok, where the Bananas have far more followers than any Major League Baseball organization with more than 6 million.

The Savannah Bananas team entertaining their fans

Connor Higgins said, “For the first time ever, I saw [no] fans on their phones during the game.”

The Bananas are embracing their distinctive take on America's game this season, making it challenging to sum up the team's identity inside baseball. They will play in over 30 places in 2023, ranging from Maine to California, in addition to their 30 home games at Savannah's Grayson Stadium.

The sincerity of the players' passion seems to give the Bananas an advantage when it comes to likeability. Just as the laughter of others can make you laugh on its own, so too does the players' happiness inspire viewers to have fun. Every Bananas player demonstrated that they were not merely satisfied but also really happy to be a member of the team.

