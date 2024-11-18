Watch: Trevor Bauer shows off custom Diablos glove from Mexican League playoffs

Even though Trevor Bauer has not pitched in the MLB since 2021, the polarizing pitcher has continued growing his social media presence, gaining more followers every day. This season, Bauer played with the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League, keeping his fans and followers in the loop throughout the journey.

On Monday, Bauer showed off custom gloves made for him ahead of the team's deep postseason run. He talked about the little details that make it truly one of a kind.

"The first two are Diablos themed. Firewood on it, Bauer Outage logo, nice embroidery. Inside, it says sword, and Trevor Bauer's sword logo is here on the web. We have the little diablo on palm, but instead of a bat like he normally has, he's got a sword," Bauer said about one of his custom gloves on Instagram.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star explained that he had the gloves made with different types of leather. He said that it allows him to experiment with the different materials to see how they react and feel while playing with them.

"I've got to look back at my notes, but the two gloves are made of different leather to test different stiffnesses, quality, textures, feel, and stuff like that. One of these is American Steerhide, and one of these is Japanese Kip Leather," he added.

Trevor Bauer's professional pitching future remains unclear

After a successful stint in the Mexican League, Bauer won the title, earned an All-Star selection and was named 2024 Pitcher of the Year. It will be interesting to see what’s next in his career.

Following his release from the Los Angeles Dodgers as a result of sexual assault allegations made against him, Bauer has spent time in Mexico and Japan. Now, it remains to be seen if he will finally be able to secure an MLB contract or if he will move on to another country to keep pitching.

