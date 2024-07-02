WATCH: Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer gives up monster home run in Mexican League start

Trevor Bauer continues to push for another opportunity in the MLB. The former Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in a major league game since 2021 after finding himself in the middle of sexual assault allegations. However, after being cleared of any criminal wrongdoings, the former pitcher is now focused on returning to the MLB.

"Trevor Bauer pitched 8.2 innings yesterday while striking out 19 hitters in the Mexican league. Absolutely insane. Yet MLB doesn’t want him back in the league…." - @BasebaIlKing

In order to prove that he still has the ability to perform at the major league level, Trevor Bauer signed with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. If he hoped that his off-field performances would prove that he is still an effective pitcher, he has done so with flying colors.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been documenting his performances on social media, while also breaking down videos of his strikeouts and strong outings.

Well, Bauer has also been honest about some of his starts as he even shared a video of him giving up a home run to his opponents.

"I Got Got" - @BauerOutage

In a recent video shared by Trevor Bauer himself, the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher broke down an at-bat during one of his Mexican League outings. After recording a strikeout and a ground out, Alexi Amarista of the Guerreros de Oaxaca got the best of Bauer, launching a home run over the right field fence.

While posting videos of a pitcher giving up home runs might feel like an odd decision, the fact that Bauer is humble enough to give credit to an opponent is a sign of maturity. It remains to be seen if his videos and breakdowns will help him land a gig in the MLB.

Trevor Bauer has been tremendous in the Mexican League this season

While Bauer's previous on-field antics, as well as the sexual assault allegations, may be what's keeping him away from an MLB club, his performances should not be. Bauer has been simply outstanding on the mound this season, posting an impressive 10-0 record with a 1.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 76.0 innings of work.

His most impressive outing this season came against the Guerreros de Oaxaca, the same club that he gave up the home run to in the video. During this start, Bauer racked up a whopping 19 strikeouts, which is a new Mexican League record.

