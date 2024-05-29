WATCH: Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer shares warm greeting with ex-Yankees star Didi Gregorius during the LMB All-Star game

As the Mexican League's 2024 All-Star game (Liga Mexicana de Beisbol) took place over the weekend, two former MLB players, Trevor Bauer and Didi Gregorius, shared a warm moment ahead of the game. Bauer was selected for the South Division team, while Gregorius was in the North Division team.

Both players have previously shared the stage in the LMB as well and greeted one another with a heartfelt show of respect during the game.

Trevor Bauer started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 but was then traded to the Cleveland Indians the following year. During his seven years in Cleveland, Bauer established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league and went on to win the NL Cy Young award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. He started the 2024 season with the Diablos Rojos De Mexico in the LMB and played in the All-Star game last weekend.

Didi Gregorius is a former MLB shortstop who played for several teams in the major leagues but is best remembered for his time with the New York Yankees. Having spent the 2023 season in three different leagues in as many countries, the Dutchman signed with the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna for his second stint in the LMB.

As the two players faced each other in the 2024 LMB All-Star game, Gregorius' North Division team secured a 5-2 victory over Bauer's South Division side.

Trevor Bauer will remain with Diablos Rojos Del Mexico for the remainder of the season

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer began this year with an eight-game agreement with Diablos Rojos Del Mexico in the LMB. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the former LA Dodgers star will remain with the Mexican team for the remainder of the season and target the championship.

Having made seven of the eight starts previously agreed upon, Bauer boasts an impressive 5-0 record with a 1.50 ERA in 42 innings pitched.

