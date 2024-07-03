WATCH: Former Dodgers star Trevor Bauer shares impressive strikeout sequence during Mexican League start

Trevor Bauer continues to document his journey and performances in the Mexican League. Bauer has been active on social media as he continues to push for another opportunity to pitch in the major leagues. Thanks to his considerable online presence, Bauer has remained a talking point for many fans, with a large number pleading for their club to sign him.

In a recent post on his X account, Trevor Bauer showcased an impressive four-pitch strikeout for his Mexican club. The Diablos Rojos del Mexico starter used a combination of fastballs and sliders to record the strikeout.

It remains to be seen if Bauer will be given another opportunity in the MLB. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star has been out of the league since being accused of sexual assault and received a lengthy suspension in the process.

Since then, Bauer has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, however, his connection to the event, as well as some of his previous on-field antics likely have some teams uninterested in his services. As he continues to perform in Mexico, Bauer has even hinted at a potential lawsuit against the MLB if he continues to go unsigned. This may sound drastic, however, Bauer might be desperate enough.

Trevor Bauer has been dominant so far in the Mexican League

Although Bauer continues to try and stay out of trouble, while also remaining active on social media, the number one thing helping his case for an MLB contract has been his performances. For some of those opposed to Trevor Bauer returning to the MLB, they might be able to talk about the pitcher's history and personality, however, there is no denying his level of play in the Mexican League.

"Trevor Bauer recorded 19 strikeouts for the Diablos last night… yes you read that right" - @BsbLifestyle__

So far this season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, Bauer has simply been elite. Through 76.0 innings this season, the former Cincinnati Reds ace has posted an impressive 1.66 ERA with a 0.974 WHIP and 110 strikeouts. If the former All-Star is looking to let his on-field performances talk as much as he does on social media, he has done admirably so far this year.

