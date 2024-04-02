Watch: Former MLB pitcher goes through a rollercoaster of emotions during Ronel Blanco's ‘no-hitter'

Ronel Blanco, who was in just his eighth major league start, threw the MLB's first no-hitter in 2024 to give the Houston Astros their first win this season. The Astros, who were swept by the Yankees in a four-game series to start the year, won their first game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis watched Blanco's no-hitter. FOX Sports' X/Twitter handle shared Willis' live reaction. Throughout his reaction, Willis, just like any fan, was hoping for a Blanco no-hitter to get served.

Check out his reactions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't even think of anybody. Do not give in. You know he was trying to leave Earth. I was like, don't give him a fastball right here.

"Good pitch. He's sweating like Patrick Hewitt. It must be hot in Houston, because you see them Yankee jerseys? They was drenched in those. He's tired. Yeah, he's tired, bro.

"Dig deep. Throw the heater, because I think he's looking soft. Throw the heater. Like, throw the heater. Oh, yeah! Oh. Oh! Yeah! All right. Oh, that's so cool, man.

"They needed this win. They needed this," Willis reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ronel Blanco's story behind his no-hitter

The Astros' right-handed pitcher issued two walks and fanned seven hitters in his complete-game no-hitter.

Just when Ronel Blanco made the final out, he was caught in the middle of his celebrating teammates, but finally, his mom, who was just above the Houston dugout, came to the field for a heartwarming hug. The Dominican native worked at a car wash company to support his family when he was signed by the Astros for $5,000 in 2016:

“It’s been a very long road traveled for me, a lot of ups and downs – a lot of falls and me getting back up,” Blanco said through an interpreter. “But I think all of that has been worth it for me to be able to get to this moment.”

Interestingly, Ronel Blanco wasn't supposed to be in the Astros' rotation in the first place. However, injuries to Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy meant that manager Joe Espada gave him the nod for the final spot. It seems like the stars aligned perfectly for him:

“Just resiliency,” Espada said. “This guy, his story is fantastic. The way we signed him from the D.R., it’s a pretty remarkable story. His journey, he’s in front of his family. His mom is here, and to do that in front of the people that love him and support him, it makes it even that much more special.”

It took Ronel Blanco 105 pitches to complete the game for the Astros. The club won 10-0 over the Blue Jays in the end.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.