WATCH: Former NL MVP Kris Bryant receives standing ovation from Cubs fans in return to Chicago

Kris Bryant will forever find himself remembered as one of the best players to ever wear a Chicago Cubs uniform. The hard-hitting third base/outfielder enjoyed the best seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs, helping the club snap their now-legendary 108-year World Series drought.

The 32-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, joining the Chicago Cubs and forming one of the most iconic duos in the NL with Anthony Rizzo. Kris Bryant spent seven seasons with the Cubs, earning four All-Star selections, an MVP Award and a World Series with the team.

"Kris Bryant is back at Wrigley on Opening Day in Chicago and was greeted with a standing ovation. Seems no matter how much time passes KB will always get a warm welcome back at the Friendly Confines." - @JustBB_Media

While Bryant has not played with the Cubs since 2021, the Chicago faithful have never forgotten everything he meant for the club during his tenure there. On Monday, Bryant and his current club, the Colorado Rockies made their way to Wrigley Field.

During his first at-bat on Monday, Bryant was greeted by a standing ovation by the Chicago Cubs crowd. The heart-warming moment undoubtedly meant a lot to the former NL MVP who has struggled to remain healthy and effective in recent seasons.

The four-time All-Star appeared in a total of 833 games for the Chicago Cubs, posting a .279 batting average with 160 home runs, 465 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and one World Series title.

Kris Bryant's production has fallen off dramatically since leaving the Chicago Cubs

During his time with the Cubs, Bryant was viewed as one of the top players in the MLB thanks to his elite batting skills and defensive versatility. However, this is no longer the case as the Colorado Rockies star has been a shell of himself.

"The decline of Kris Bryant is astonishing" - @BenVerlander

One of the main reasons behind Bryant's decline in the past few seasons has been the ever-growing list of injuries that have kept him off the field. In his three seasons since signing with the Rockies, Bryant has only appeared in a total of 125 games. In that time, he has posted a .259 batting average with only 15 home runs and 45 RBIs.

