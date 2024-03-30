WATCH: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off her Opening Day ensemble by Ramy Brook 

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have endeared themselves to fans during the offseason.

In a recent post on Instagram, Chelsea, along with their three children, was a part of an ad campaign centered around Freddie's significant other. Chelsea represented a New York-based fashion brand, Ramy Brook.

Chelsea discusses her routine for the Opening Day festivities with her family while wearing Ramy Brook-sponsored attire.

The fashion line was founded by Ramy Brook Sharp. The brand has its flagship store in Madison Avenue, New York, and can also be bought through different retailers worldwide.

Freddie Freeman smacks Opening Day home run

It didn't take long for 2023 National League Most Valuable Player podium finisher Freddie Freeman to get things going this season.

In the Los Angeles Dodgers' Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Freeman smacked the ball to dead center off pitcher Miles Mikolas.

The two-run homer came in the bottom of the third inning, extending the Dodgers' lead to five runs. The All-Star first baseman finished the game with a home run, two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. LA hammered the Cardinals 7-1.

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers currently sport a 3-1 record and will play the St. Louis Cardinals two more times. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start next to avenge his abysmal MLB debut. Lance Lynn will be the opposing pitcher.

After the series against the Cards, the Dodgers will host their bitter rivals, the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series.

