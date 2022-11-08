WATCH: Free Agent All-Star Trea Turner and his agency sent highlight reel narrated by Jon Hamm to MLB teams

Trea Turner makes baseball look fun and easy. The smooth-sliding All-Star is now a free agent after one-and-a-half years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the free agency period looming, the shortstop ang his agency has created a killer video package that was sent to multiple MLB teams and was narrated by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Jon Hamm.

"A Trea Turner sizzle reel narrated by Jon Hamm was sent to teams earlier today, and it is awesome." - @ Jeff Passan

The montage included Turner's accomplishments and highlights with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. The 29-year-old headlines the list of top free agent shortstops this season along with former Minnesota Twin Carlos Correa, former Boston Red Sock Xander Bogaerts, and former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson.

Check out Turner's video below:

Trea Turner's Los Angeles Dodgers career

Turner made instant impact upon his arrival at Chavez Ravine.

Turner is the only active shortstop in the league with a career batting average above .300. With the Dodgers, he posted a slash line of .307/.353/.490.

The multi-time All-Star also recorded 31 home runs, 128 RBIs, and 38 stolen bases during his brief time donning the Dodger Blue.

The player is reliable on both sides of the ball. As of now, there are only rumors about where Turner is headed, but since 2022 was his last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, any team that is fortunate enough to sign Turner could instantly build a team around him.

