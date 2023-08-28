WATCH: Future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander, Miguel Cabrera shared special moment during final showdown

Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera squared up against one another on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park as the Astros easily defeated the Tigers 17-4.

Verlander and Cabrera, who have been MVP winners, devoted teammates, probable Hall of Famers, and maybe the finest pitcher and hitter, respectively, of their age, exchanged salutations as they walked to the plate in the second inning.

Here's the video of the moment shared by The Athletic.

"Two legends — and former teammates — show respect on the field one last time," the caption read.

For the second time this season, the three-time Cy Young Award winner pitched against one of his former teams at a ballpark where he is still well-liked.

At Comerica Park in May, Verlander made his season debut for the New York Mets against Detroit, which had selected him No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to the Astros in 2017.

Justin Verlander had something amazing to say about Miguel Cabrera

From 2008 through 2017, when Verlander was moved to Houston, Cabrera and Verlander were teammates. The dynamic duo was named American League MVP three times in a row. Verlander earned it in 2011 after pitching 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and also winning the Cy Young Award.

“We’ve had a lot of great memories on and off the field,” Verlander said after helping the Houston Astros rout the Detroit Tigers 17-4 on Sunday. “I love that guy. I have so much respect for him. I’m glad A.J. (Hinch) put him in the lineup and I’m glad we had that moment.”

To improve its prospects of challenging for the AL West title or a wild card, Houston re-acquired Verlander from the Mets over a month ago. Verlander assisted the team in winning two World Series championships. He has a 4-1 record this year with the Astros and has made two straight starts without allowing a run.