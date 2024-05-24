WATCH: Gerrit Cole signals Anthony Rizzo to send pitching advice to Luis Gil against Mariners

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is still recovering from his elbow injury but that isn't stopping him from being in the dugout to guide his teammates with his experience. For someone who has been in the league since 2013 and has a Cy Young in his trophy case, he sure knows how to fool hitters at the plate.

Cole's experience certainly helped fellow starter Luis Gil who was on the mound on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Gil, had a stellar outing, throwing 6.1 innings in which he allowed one hit and two walks while striking out eight hitters.

During the sixth inning of the game, Luis Gil saw some traffic on base with two men on and two outs. Luke Raley was at the plate, working a 1-2 count, when the cameraman captured Gerrit Cole making a gesture to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, possibly asking him to calm down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Next thing we know, Gil struck out Raley and got out of the jam.

Expand Tweet

Gerrit Cole throws live pitches on Tuesday, not ruling out June's return

MLB: New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

On Tuesday afternoon, Gerrit Cole was at the Yankee stadium to throw 20 pitches with the Yankees uniform on full display.

“Because I missed it,” Cole said on why he was in pinstripes. “I feel really happy that I was able to put it on.”

He threw to teammates Oswaldo Cabrera and Jahmai Jones, adding another important step in his potential June return.

According to MLB.com, the session went well for Cole, as his fastball clocked at 96 mph. However, pitching coach Matt Blake was worried about him throwing that hard and asked him to ease off a little.

“I had to dial the fastball back, which is a good sign,” Cole said. “I thought the sliders were sharp, the curveballs. Everything was really sharp except for the changeup, which was just a little pushed beneath the zone. But we worked the fastball up and down well. The spin was pretty good.

Sometimes you don’t realize it comes out quite so hot. I wasn’t intending to throw it 96. It’s a good sign.”

When asked if he sees himself on the mound in June, he replied:

“I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also didn't rule out the possibility but said that things are going well.

“I guess it’s possible. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves in this and start predicting,” Boone said. “Things are going well, and that was another big step. He’ll probably have another couple of these, and then we start to build from there.”

The Yankees, too, won't miss Cole too much given the start they have gotten on the back of impressive pitching from their rotation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback