Watch: Gerrit Cole & wife Amy make heartwarming visit to Bronx school, aided by Yankees ace's charitable foundation

New York Yankees superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy visited a Bronx school just down the road from the stadium and shared some heartwarming moments with the students. The couple is well known for their philanthropic contributions in New York City, forming the Gerrit and Amy Cole Foundation in 2020.

They visited the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology, an institute that their foundation supports, and shared some touching moments with the children online:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gerrit Cole started his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2013 and went on to play for the Houston Astros, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in the country over the years. In 2016, he got married to Amy, whom he met during his time at UCLA. Since then, the couple has been actively involved in several philanthropic endeavors over the years.

During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they set up the Gerrit & Amy Cole Foundation, to help families in the New York area. Since then, they have moved their focus towards helping children, with their new mission statement reading:

"To support organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life for children."

Yankees get positive update on Gerrit Cole's injury

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is yet to make an appearance for the New York Yankees this season, having been sidelined due to elbow nerve inflammation.

Expand Tweet

Latest reports say that Cole has been making good progress, throwing 36 pitches in Tuesday's bullpen session, which was his fourth session after the injury. He is scheduled to step up his workload by throwing more than an inning soon, but manager Aaron Boone is still unwilling to put a date on his expected return.

All signs look positive for the pitcher, who will be a welcome addition to a Yankees (29-15) team that is already having a good run in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback