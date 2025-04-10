  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Bizarre scenes unfold as Guardians claim dramatic win after Mike Tauchman's last moment injury

WATCH: Bizarre scenes unfold as Guardians claim dramatic win after Mike Tauchman's last moment injury

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 10, 2025 03:08 GMT
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn
Guardians claim dramatic win after bizarre scenes unfold when Mike Tauchman's injury cost the game for White Sox - Source: Imagn

Bizzare scenes unfolded at Progressive Field on Wednesday as the Cleveland Guardians edged the Chicago White 3-2 for the second consecutive win of the series.

Ad

The White Sox took an early 1-0 lead in the game after Lenyn Sosa's RBI single in the first inning, hoping to bounce back from their shoutout loss in the series opener.

However the Guardians fired back with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead in the second game of the series. Carlos Santana's solo home run, his second off the season, increased the home team's advantage to 3-1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The White Sox rallied late in the ninth inning to score via Miguel Vargas' RBI single to make it 3-2. However, the White Sox should habe tied the game, only for an unfortunate injury to Mike Tauchman.

While Jacob Amaya score for Chicago, Tauchman who was set to tie the game, injured himself while rounding third base. In a bizarre end to the game, Tauchman dropped the ground with Guardians catcher Austin Hedges tagging him for the final out of the game.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी