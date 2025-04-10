WATCH: Bizarre scenes unfold as Guardians claim dramatic win after Mike Tauchman's last moment injury

Bizzare scenes unfolded at Progressive Field on Wednesday as the Cleveland Guardians edged the Chicago White 3-2 for the second consecutive win of the series.

The White Sox took an early 1-0 lead in the game after Lenyn Sosa's RBI single in the first inning, hoping to bounce back from their shoutout loss in the series opener.

However the Guardians fired back with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead in the second game of the series. Carlos Santana's solo home run, his second off the season, increased the home team's advantage to 3-1.

The White Sox rallied late in the ninth inning to score via Miguel Vargas' RBI single to make it 3-2. However, the White Sox should habe tied the game, only for an unfortunate injury to Mike Tauchman.

While Jacob Amaya score for Chicago, Tauchman who was set to tie the game, injured himself while rounding third base. In a bizarre end to the game, Tauchman dropped the ground with Guardians catcher Austin Hedges tagging him for the final out of the game.

