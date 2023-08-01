WATCH: Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and wife stop along the way and play wiffle ball with kids

Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber won the hearts of little kids when he decided to stop by and play wiffle ball.

Shane and wife Kara Maxine Bieber were on their way back home from dinner, when a kid in the neighbourhood spotted the player. The kid was enthralled and asked Bieber to join them in their wiffle ball game.

The Guardians player is on an injured list owing to an elbow injury. However, the player obliged to play with the kids, winning hearts. He also signed autographs, posed for pictures and took a left-handed at-bat to make sure that his injured hand was safe. His wife documented the same in a video.

Flippin’ Bats Podcast reposted the video posted by Kara on her Instagram account. Here's the video:

How has Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber performed this season?

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner has registered a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 117 innings pitched. His 2023 season has been marred by injuries.

In the MLB season that was shortened due to the pandemic in 2020, Bieber recorded a league-best ERA of 1.63. His eight wins and 122 strikeouts led the league. In 2022, Bieber's 13-8 record and 2.88 ERA in 31 starts were enough for him to finish in the top 10 in Cy Young voting that year.

Despite one year remaining in his contract, it's being speculated that Bieber could get traded by the Cleveland Guardians. However, owing to his injury, it's highly unlikely he will be dealt in the near future.