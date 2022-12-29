WATCH: Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez shows he can get it done on both sides of the plate with a monster home run blast

We know what kind of brute strength the Houston Astros' ace pitcher, Framber Valdez possesses. Not only can he throw pure gas from the mound, but the guy can hit the ball into the stratosphere. He teased about what fans can expect from him if he picks up a baseball bat for the Astros.

It is a statement of intent signifying that the LHP can impact either side of the field and work efficiently in both departments of the game. Funnily enough, the Houston Astros have always given Framber Valdez a one-year contract extension, signifying their skepticism about the pitcher. Still, Valdez has shut down the critics with his scintillating performances over the years.

Framber Valdez is tailor-made for the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros love to play hardball and focus equally on either department of the game. Last season, the Astros' bullpen rotation was simply the best not only in the American League but the entire Major League, courtesy of Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr., and Cristian Javier.

For a pitching staff led by Justin Verlander, the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, it is easy to be overshadowed. Still, one cannot disregard Valdez's achievements from the previous season.

In the Houston Astros' 11-2 victory over the Athletics at Minute Maid Park in September 2022, the lefty had his 25th straight quality start, shattering the MLB single-season record held by Jacob deGrom in 2017.

Valdez's outstanding performances are another indicator of the Astros' exceptional depth in the pitching department. With a collective 3.04 ERA, Houston's starters lead the AL. They supported the team throughout the entire season, and their continued success helped the Astros win the World Series last year.

In addition to going 17-6 and posting a 2.82 ERA, Valdez worked 1,113 innings last season, the most in the American League. With 25 consecutive quality starts, he was so reliable that he broke the big league record for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season. Since the metric was first monitored in 1987, his career ground-ball percentage of 66.6 percent is the greatest for a starter.

