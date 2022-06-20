Watch: Houston Astros fans lists demands while negotiating for JJ Matijevic's first homer ball, includes Jose Altuve signed baseball

Houston Astros first baseman JJ Matijevic had his first MLB hit and did it in grand fashion. He slammed a towering home run that found the Crawford Boxes section at Minute Maid Park. The 343-foot blast gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Matijevic made his debut back on April 22 as a pinch hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his first start on April 27 against the Texas Rangers, and just last night, he recorded his first major league hit.

"JJ Matijevic with the ball he hit for his first Major League home run which was also his first MLB hit. JJ says hitting the home run on Father’s Day makes it even more special and he’s gonna give it to his dad, who’s a firefighter in Jeannette, Pa." - @ Mark Berman

It was a heartwarming moment for Matijevic on Father's Day as he dedicated this first hit and home run to his father, who is a firefighter. What was even more special was the person that caught the ball. It was 16-year-old Rylan Freeman, who just won the Texas 3A state title last weekend with the London Tigers.

It is customary in baseball for players to keep the ball on their first base hit as a remembrance, so the Houston Astros sent a representative to bargain with the fan.

He originally asked for a Justin Verlander jersey but was sarcastically refused by the representative. He then asked for a Yuli Gurriel jersey, but the Astros' officer still declined. He then consulted his dad, and then stated their demands: six tickets, six batting practice access tickets, and an autographed Jose Altuve ball.

When the representative returned, the paper bag that had his wishlist came heavier than expected.

"Did this kid hire Scott Boras between innings?" - @ Chandler Rome

Apart from his wishes that were duly granted by the team, Justin Verlander sent him a signed jersey with the dedication "Nice catch!" It was certainly a heartwarming moment, especially as Rylan was watching the game with his father and brother on Father's Day.

Houston Astros' upcoming week

It will be a spicy matchup as they kick-off a new game week on Tuesday against the best National League team in the New York Mets with the best American League team in the New York Yankees on deck.

This will test the Houston Astros' pedigree and capabilities as a playoff team this season.

