WATCH: Houston Astros top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti records first strikeout of MLB career

It was a moment to remember for Houston Astros pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti as the young hurler recorded the first strikeout of his MLB career. The 24-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico took the ball for the Houston Astros on Wednesday and crossed off a major milestone.

Spencer Arrighetti opened Wednesday's action for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals, who are no pushover at the plate. It was the very first batter that Arrighetti faced, Maikel Garcia, who was his first victim. The sixth-round pick of the Astros in the 2021 MLB Draft made quick work of Garcia, recording his first MLB strikeout in only 5 pitches.

"First batter. First Major League K for Spencer Arrighetti" - @astros

The top pitching prospect for the Astros continued that early momentum, striking out Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in the next at-bat. The young starter looked comfortable throughout his first few innings in the MLB, showcasing why he is so highly valued within the organization.

Spencer Arrighetti could see an extended run in the MLB

At the time of this writing, Arrighetti gave up 5 runs in the 3rd inning. That being said, regardless of the result of Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals, Arrighetti could see himself making at least a few starts at the major league level.

It remains to be seen how long Arrighetti will remain at the major league level, however, given the number of injuries to the Astros pitching staff, he could see an extended run. Currently, the Astros are without the likes of Jose Urquidy, Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Lance McCullers Jr. just to name a few.

"Because of an injury-depleted pitching staff, the time has come for Spencer Arrighetti, the Houston Astros' top pitching prospect, to make his major league debut." - @ReutersSports

Arrighetti earned a call-up to the MLB in the wake of the devastating injury to ace Framber Valdez. The World Series champion was scratched from his start earlier this week as the result of elbow inflammation and was subsequently placed on the 15-day IL.

