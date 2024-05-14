WATCH: In freak coincidence Seattle Mariners fan catches two consecutive foul balls in game vs. Royals

On Monday, in a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals, one lucky Mariners fan accomplished something extraordinarily rare. He caught two back-to-back foul balls that consecutively came his way.

During the first inning, Mariners' Josh Rojas fouled two balls on the pitches made by Brady Singer and both went the same way in left field. MJ Melendez, who was in the outfield, made a run for the ball, but it ended up in the hands of the same fan both times.

“This went out straight out, let’s see, into the corner, what we got. He’s got both, he got them both,” said Aaron Goldsmith while broadcasting the game.

The fan was in a green Mariners jersey and a Seattle hat. The first foul ball he caught was a basket catch, but the second foul ball landed between his feet. Later, he showed the camera both balls in his hands, receiving cheers from the crowd.

The Mariners registered a 6-2 victory over the Royals.

Royals' Brady Singer struggled on Monday

The trip of the Kansas City Royals to Seattle got off to a rough start on Monday night. Most players didn't reach their full potential in Monday’s game but pitcher Brady Singer struggled the most.

“It was kind of a struggle all around. You know, I couldn’t really get any of the pitches really where I wanted to the whole night. I just had to battle." said Singer as per The Kansas City Star.

Singer struggled with his command throughout the game. He gave up four earned runs, including nine hits, while striking out six hitters.

This season, in nine starts, he is holding an ERA of 2.84 and a 1.11 WHIP. Although he has 52 strikeouts this season, his form on Monday was not enough to help the Royals.

