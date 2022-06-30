Watch: Jason Castro's sensational play helps Houston Astros trump New York Mets

The Houston Astros versus New York Mets game earlier today was very eventful, despite the 2-0 score. Justin Verlander held the Mets to just two hits over eight innings pitched. Yordan Alvarez collided with shortstop Jeremy Pena, and both had to be taken out of the game. However, the most notable thing to happen was Jason Castro's go-ahead home run in the ninth inning to put the Astros up 2-0.

Houston Astros @astros Go-ahead home run? Just like we Drew it up. Go-ahead home run? Just like we Drew it up. https://t.co/dOG7EjpmQQ

"Go-ahead home run? Just like we Drew it up." - @Houston Astros

With a runner on first with two outs, Jason Castro belted a home run deep over the right field fence. Jason Castro was hitting under .100 over 33 games before this. The homer was unexpected, and it sunk the Mets' hopes of winning this game. They went down in the bottom of the ninth without a fight.

This win solidified the season sweep for the Astros over the New York Mets. Most of the games played between the two were blowouts where New York had little to no chance of winning. Although the Mets and the Astros are in opposite leagues, this could be a problem for the Mets if they happen to face Houston in the World Series. Both teams look to be contenders this year, so a matchup is possible.

The Houston Astros have the New York Mets' number this year

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

The New York Mets were not competitive at all in the four games they faced Houston this season. In those four games, the Astros outscored New York 24-6 and were in full control during most of the games.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros have outscored Mets/Yankees 39-20 in last eight games, going 6-2. Astros have outscored Mets/Yankees 39-20 in last eight games, going 6-2.

"Astros have outscored Mets/Yankees 39-20 in last eight games, going 6-2" - Brian McTaggart

This is extremely suprising, because the New York Mets are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. They currently have the best record in the National League and have been dominant despite injuries plaguing their rotation. Even in the games they lose, the Mets always remain competitive, except in games against the Astros this year.

"Another week, another sweep" - Houston Astros

Houston has shown once again this year that they are one of the best teams in the league. They have a 47-27 record, and are 11 games over the Texas Rangers, who are second in the American League West. The Astros have been an overall powerhouse this season and will be a force to reckon with come this fall.

