WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. held back by Jasson Dominguez after getting ejected for arguing with umpire

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. lost his cool during the second game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was frustrated after a controversial strike call on a 2-0 pitch count at the top of the ninth inning. However, the Yankees star didn't vent his frustration straightaway, instead, he lashed out at the umpire before the start of the bottom of the ninth as he set up for his defensive duties.

Chisholm continued to argue with home plate umpire Mark Wegner despite Yankees manager Aaron Boone trying to send him away and Wegner ejected Chisholm for his outburst.

However, Chisholm wasn't done there. As he made his way back to the dugout, the Yankees star continued with his outburst and was seemingly on his back to the field before his teammates Jasson Dominguez held him back.

The hard-fought contest was tied 3-3 at the time of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s ejection and eventually went to extra innings.

