  WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. held back by Jasson Dominguez after getting ejected for arguing with umpire

WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. held back by Jasson Dominguez after getting ejected for arguing with umpire

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 25, 2025 02:51 GMT
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. held back by Jasson Dominguez after getting ejected for arguing with umpire - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. lost his cool during the second game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was frustrated after a controversial strike call on a 2-0 pitch count at the top of the ninth inning. However, the Yankees star didn't vent his frustration straightaway, instead, he lashed out at the umpire before the start of the bottom of the ninth as he set up for his defensive duties.

Chisholm continued to argue with home plate umpire Mark Wegner despite Yankees manager Aaron Boone trying to send him away and Wegner ejected Chisholm for his outburst.

However, Chisholm wasn't done there. As he made his way back to the dugout, the Yankees star continued with his outburst and was seemingly on his back to the field before his teammates Jasson Dominguez held him back.

The hard-fought contest was tied 3-3 at the time of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s ejection and eventually went to extra innings.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
