Watch: Jesse Winker flips off Los Angeles Angels fans after getting ejected for inciting a brawl

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels clashed in yesterday's game — literally. Both teams locked horns during the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 victory over the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams teed off against one another after Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz. Winker then charged toward the Los Angeles Angels dugout and that's when chaos ensued.

"Benches clear!!! 👊 @Angels | #GoHalos" - Bally Sports West

Everyone, including the bullpens, came out. The tension didn't stop as the action dragged on. Several players and personnel wanted to have a piece of each other.

Jesse Winker, the one who instigated the brawl, was ejected from the game. While walking toward the dugout, he made sure the fans in Anaheim knew how he felt.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Winker went full double birds to the crowd Winker went full double birds to the crowd https://t.co/ZORxoLm9ow

"Winker went full double birds to the crowd" - Jomboy Media

Some fans expressed their displeasure at how Winker acted toward the fans at Angels Stadium.

A fan even pointed out that he will now be the most notorious player in the Mariners history in Angels' fans hearts.

A total of eight ejections were made after the skirmish died down: Mariners Winker, J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, and manager Scott Servais. Ryan Tepera, Raisel Iglesias, Andrew Wantz, and interim manager Phil Nevin were dismissed by the umpires on the Angels' side of the field.

Tensions built up between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners

The dust-up between the two teams was the culmination of the animosity that has built up in recent weeks. Just a week ago, former Angel and present-day Mariner Justin Upton was hit in the head by a pitch from Michael Lorenzen.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



has the latest on this situation: After hitting Justin Upton in the head with a pitch last night, Michael Lorenzen called out MLB for having slick baseballs. @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on this situation: After hitting Justin Upton in the head with a pitch last night, Michael Lorenzen called out MLB for having slick baseballs.@Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on this situation: https://t.co/11xkQH9LKJ

"After hitting Justin Upton in the head with a pitch last night, Michael Lorenzen called out MLB for having slick baseballs. @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest on this situation:" - Fox Sports: MLB

This might have started the discord between the teams. Just two days ago, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was pitched on inside. He expressed his displeasure with how the Seattle Mariners' staff was treating him as a hitter.

In yesterday's game, Julio Rodriguez was plunked in the arm by Andrew Wantz as a sign of revenge. In the following inning, the all-out brawl instigated by Jesse Winker happened.

The two teams have squared off eight times in the last 12 days, so the animosity between the two was understandable. After all, they are jockeying for position for the last remaining American League wild card slot as the Houston Astros look to have secured their division already.

