Watch: Jimmy Fallon and Lorne Michaels spotted enjoying the Yankees vs Mariners game 

Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners saw popular TV host Jimmy Fallon and legendary TV producer Lorne Michaels in attendance at Yankee Stadium. While the New York side is flying high in the MLB with some impressive performances, they fell to a defeat in the first game of their four-game series against the Mariners yesterday.

As the Bronx Bombers made a poor start to the second game on Tuesday, fans were excited to spot both TV personalities watching the game together in the stands.

Fallon is a popular comedian and TV host who was born and brought up in New York. He rose to fame as a cast member of the comedy sketch series "Saturday Night Live", which was created by Lorne Michaels in 1975. Fallon is currently the host of "The Tonight Show", where Michaels is one of the producers.

Hence, it was heartwarming for fans to see the two long-time colleagues spending an evening watching some baseball together.

Despite having the two popular TV figures watching them, the Yankees were once again unable to get a result against the Mariners. New York starter Clarke Schmidt lasted only five innings while the offense was contained for the most part. The Seattle offense put in a convincing performance to record a 6-3 victory on the night and take a 2-0 lead in the four-game series.

Gleyber Torres' 3-run blast not enough as Yankees fall to another defeat vs Mariners

The New York Yankees entered the series against the Seattle Mariners in high spirits after recording two consecutive sweeps in the MLB last week. However, they seem to have hit a brick wall against Seattle, which has now defeated them twice in the first two games.

While the Mariners took an early lead in the second inning, New York infielder Gleyber Torres blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to make the score 4-3 and give them a fighting chance.

However, it was not to be, as two Seattle home runs in the eighth and ninth without a reply ensured a win for the West Coast club. There are still two games remaining in the series and the Yankees could level things if they win both.

The third game of the series takes place at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday where the Mariners could seal the series with a win.

