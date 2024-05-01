WATCH: Joe Mantiply’s ‘Balk’ gives Dodgers the lead against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers look forward to winning their three-game series against their NL West rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks. After their NLDS battle last year, the Dodgers are back at Chase Field to set things right.

The opening game was an easy victory for the Boys in Blue, but Game 2 was delayed due to a swarm of bees at Chase Field. While the delay never lasted long, the Diamondbacks got off to an early start with a solo home run from Christian Walker. Andy Pages was the first to score for the team on a wild pitch to tie the game.

However, the leading run seemed to be the game's highlight. Max Muncy walked up to the plate to face Joe Mantiply. It was not long before Muncy started to shout towards the home plate umpire, saying, "That is a balk." And before you knew it, Mantiply's actions caused the Diamondbacks to surrender the second run.

Here's a closer look at Mantiply's 'balk.'

Dodgers' offense seeks to dominate Diamondbacks

It's not the first time the Dodgers have taken advantage of such situations. Last night, the franchise created history against the D'backs by recording a no-strikeout game for the first time since 2006.

The team's formidable offense has been incredible over the past few weeks. With top hitters on the squad, the franchise is ranked fourth in MLB this season. As a team, they lead the league in runs scored with 168 and hits with 300.

The team's batting clip is at .272 with a .352 on-base percentage and .791 OPS. Overall, they smashed 36 home runs and recorded 162 RBIs. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the leader in home runs with seven, followed by Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez with six.

Betts leads the offense, slugging .479/.639 and /1.118. Ohtani is right behind slugging .406/.635 and /1.041. The club is keen on winning this series against the Diamondbacks and hopes to retain their top spot in the NL West. The team holds a 19-12 record for the season after their last success.

