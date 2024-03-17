WATCH: Joey Votto crushes first home run with Blue Jays as former MVP attempts to make MLB roster

It took quite some time, but Joey Votto finally found a home with the Toronto Blue Jays. It was a minor league contract with the team, the first time he's ever joined a new team in his MLB career. As such, he's using the remaining Spring Training games to make an impression to make the big-league roster.

It did not take him very much time to make an impact on the team, though. He was a free agent for a while, but he quickly launched a home run. It was quick relative to his time spent off a roster and in terms of pitch count. He swung on the first pitch of the at bat and sent it out of the yard. Check it out below:

Despite some interesting wind, it also got out in a pretty quick fashion. Votto may look strange in a uniform other than the classic Cincinnati Reds one he has always worn, but he's making himself at home for the fans rather hastily.

Can Joey Votto make the Blue Jays roster?

Joey Votto faces an uphill battle to be a contributing member of the Toronto Blue Jays. For starters, their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is an established star and won't be usurped. Secondly, his prime is behind him and he had a pretty terrible season last year.

Joey Votto is with the Blue Jays now

However, the Blue Jays do not have a surplus of first basemen on the roster, with Spencer Horwitz currently being the only player at the position behind Guerrero Jr. The Jays are also a fairly young team, and Votto's veteran presence could well be what they need.

There's also not a lot of time left. Votto missed the majority of Spring Training while he was trying to find a new MLB home, and that is going to cost him. He doesn't have as much time to do things, nor as much time to get into form to prove he can still hit. The Blue Jays clearly think he can be a player they might need, but whether or not that is now or later thanks to an injury or something remains to be seen.

