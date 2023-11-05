WATCH: Jon Gray cruises in $222,700 worth 2021 Bentley Continental GT post Rangers' World Series triumph after 63 years

Jon Gray played a pivotal role for the Texas Rangers in their World Series triumph this year. The Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks at the final hurdle to lift the title after 63 years.

After a successful campaign, Gray is now enjoying himself with family and friends off the field. Earlier this week, the Rangers pitcher was spotted driving around in his 2021 Bentley Continental GT with his parents and wife, Jacklyn.

As per reports, Gray's Bentley costs a whopping $202,500. The luxury four-seater car has a top speed of 208 MPH and can reach from 0 to 60 MPH in only 3.5 seconds because of its powerful 650-horsepower twin-turbo W12 engine.

Every 2021 Bentley Continental GT comes with a standard Apple CarPlay. The car also offers 12.6 cu ft of space in the trunk.

It's safe to say that Gray knows how to travel in style, and he should, since he is now a World Series winner.

During the 2023 regular season, Gray racked up 142 strikeouts and 54 walks across 157.1 innings pitched at a 4.12 ERA to help the Texas Rangers finish second in the AL West. He then played three games in the postseason and recorded eight strikeouts with one walk in 5.2 innings pitched to help Texas win the World Series.

Jon Gray net worth: How much is the Texas Rangers' pitcher worth in 2023?

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray

As per reports, Jon Gray is worth an estimated $5 million in 2023. He has made small a fortune through his baseball career.

Gray was picked by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2015. The pitcher played with the Rockies until the 2021 season before signing with the Rangers as a free agent.

According to Spotrac, Gray signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The deal included $56,000,000 in guaranteed money for the pitcher.