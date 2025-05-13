Watch: Jose Altuve meets young fan who went viral after Astros star's home run in wholesome moment

Jose Altuve has four home runs this season, but one meant a little bit more. A four-year-old fan named Miles was in the stands, and he was beside himself with joy at the result of Altuve's at-bat.

The young fan's video was captured and went viral, even getting the attention of Altuve himself. On Monday, the second baseman met with Miles and his family at batting practice.

Miles, his mother and his brother were all waiting nearby for Altuve to see them, and the Houston Astros star went over and greeted an exuberant Miles, asking how he was doing.

He shook hands with Miles' brother, posed for photos, and even asked to see the young fan's swing. Altuve also signed a baseball bat for the fan and gifted it to him, saying he "loved" the video of Miles reacting to the home run.

Altuve then took the boys onto the field and let them talk with other players and watch batting practice up close. Altuve finished up by hitting more home runs in batting practice for Miles to see.

Jose Altuve was dealing with a hamstring injury

Jose Altuve was pulled from an eventual 13-9 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. He had suffered a minor hamstring injury, and he and the coaches decided it'd be best for him to sit.

Jose Altuve was dealing with a hamstring issue (Imagn)

They also kept Altuve out of the lineup on Sunday for the series finale. He returned with two hits in five at-bats on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, but it's still a situation to be monitored.

On Saturday, manager Joe Espada revealed via MLB:

“After that first inning, probably after he ran the bases, he came in, and he said, ‘Joe, my hamstring’s kind of getting tight.’ So of course I just took him out of the game just to be cautious. We’re going to re-evaluate him, and I want to see how he feels.”

The Astros have struggled and suffered injuries to start the year. Their offense ranks 13th in OPS and 10th in batting average. They have only the 25th-most home runs.

Yordan Alvarez is on the Injured List right now. So are a few pitchers like Cristian Javier and Spencer Arighetti.

