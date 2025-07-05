WATCH: Juan Soto & Aaron Judge share wholesome moment after Mets star's failed attempt at throwing out Yankees skipper in Subway Series Game 1

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge shared a wholesome moment with his former teammate, now with the New York Mets, Juan Soto in the Subway Series opener on Friday.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto forged a strong partnership in the outfield in the Dominican star's first season with the Bronx Bombers last year. However, that partnership was broken after Soto walked into free agency and signed for the Mets in the offseason.

The All-Star outfielder was met with boos in the first installment of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium earlier this year. However, Soto shared an endearing moment with Judge in the fifth inning on Friday. Soto, who tried to catch Judge out at first base after the fielding Yankees captain's line drive, flashed a smile at Judge, who responded in kind.

While the Yankees held a 5-3 lead at that moment in the game, the hosts came from behind and claimed a 6-5 win after Jeff McNeil's go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Juan Soto comes through with clutch hit to redeem himself against Yankees

Juan Soto had a torrid time against his former team in the three-game series in the Bronx in May. Soto went 1-for-10 in the series amid incessant boos from the Yankees faithful.

However, after stellar performances at the plate in June, Soto looks back to his best following a slow start to the season. The All-Star slugger dispatched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 2-2 on Friday.

"I just feel good right now," Soto said on his crucial hit. "I’m seeing the ball really well. I feel like I’m trying to take my chances and when I swing the bat I’m trying to do damage every time and try to help the team to win some games."

After slumping in May, Soto has recovered well and is slashing .266/.399/.516 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. With the Mets crowd backing the $765 million superstar, Soto can do further damage against his former team in the remaining two games of the series.

