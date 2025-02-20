WATCH: Juan Soto gifts $50,000+ car as surprise to Mets teammate for No. 22 swap

Juan Soto's number is 22. It has been since he debuted in 2018 with the Washington Nationals, and it's remained the same on two other teams since. Heading into Spring Training, though, someone else had Soto's number.

Swapping numbers is not uncommon, especially for star free agents joining new teams. The incoming stars will sometimes pay or reward players for giving up their numbers.

Last year for the New York Mets, young player Brett Baty had the number 22. In 2025, he will wear a different uniform and Soto will have his traditional jersey. For the gesture, Soto gifted Baty a brand new 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe, which is worth more than $50,000 (as per the brand's website).

Soto was asked earlier this week if he had spent on anything significant since leaving the New York Yankees and signing a $765 million contract with the Mets. He said people would see when he bought something, and now they have.

In the video, he thanked Baty for being so willing to give it up.

"I really appreciate the number. It’s the first one I ever wore," Soto said.

Baty was happy with his new gift, repeatedly saying "No, you didn't!" to Soto after seeing the car waiting for him.

Brett Baty switches from Juan Soto's number to Jose Reyes'

Brett Baty, the newest owner of a Chevy Tahoe with custom trims, will wear No. 7 moving forward. He said he'd be happy to take it since he was a fan of Jose Reyes and Joe Mauer growing up.

Juan Soto got his number back (Imagn)

Baty also revealed via MLB that he and Soto had texted to work something out, but that he's thrilled that the former AL MVP finalist is the one taking the 22 number.

“I’m happy he’s the one. Out of anyone in the league, like, the best hitter in the league? I’d love for him to wear that number,” Baty said.

Soto and the Mets open Spring Training on February 22 against the Houston Astros. Their regular season begins about a month later at the end of March.

