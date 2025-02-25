WATCH: Juan Soto's partner Brandon Nimmo comes in clutch to beat Pete Alonso & Francisco Lindor in Mets' Spring Training line drive competition

The New York Mets are settling into a spring training groove. Now five games into Grapefruit League play, the team is preparing itself for the rigors of a 162-game season. The team is hopeful of bringing a World Series title back to Queens for the first time since 1986.

The front office brought in a number of weapons during the offseason in hopes of turning that goal into a reality. With the team currently in a honeymoon period, players — including the newly signed Juan Soto — have taken to unorthodox ways to get to truly know one another.

The Mets' $765 million man was seen on Tuesday — along with Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo — partaking in the Mets' Spring Training line drive competition. Lindor and Alonso paired up against Soto and Nimmo with the goal being hitting three line drives in five swings to win it.

The clip starts with Brandon Nimmo raking a line drive to right field which had Soto thrilled over his teammate's start.

"That should count as a two," Soto proclaimed.

Nimmo followed it up with another line drive shot that had his pairing just one more successful swing away from scoring bragging rights over Lindor and Alonso. Some razzing took place immediately after Nimmo popped one straight up in the cage. Soto then became a batting coach.

"One more time. Come on, take your time. One by one. Take your time."

Nimmo stepped back into the box, dug in, and then sprayed a clutch line drive to right, following the competition-winning hit with a modest bat flip. Soto and Nimmo came out as the victors, but the takeaway here is that the core of this new-look Mets team seems to be building a strong chemistry with one another.

Mets' Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto form a perfect duo

Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto finished second and third in MVP voting a season ago. Lindor played to a 6.9 WAR by way of slashing .273/.344/.500/.844 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. Soto slashed .288/.419/.569/.989 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs. Both outputs earned each a Silver Slugger Award.

Apparently, they like to poke fun and challenge one another behind the scenes, according to this clip of Soto doing 10 push-ups for Lindor when spring training first opened up.

Set to occupy the first two spots in the batting order, Lindor and Soto will challenge each other all season while setting the table for their teammates. If they stay healthy, Mets fans could be in for a special season with this duo navigating the ship.

