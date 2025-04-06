WATCH: Julio Rodríguez gets payback on $182M Giants star after he robs Mariners slugger of a base hit

Dominican Republic compatriots Julio Rodríguez and Willy Adames faced off in Saturday's clash between the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, and shared a light moment together. While the Giants went on to secure a 4-1 victory on the night, the Mariners' center fielder nabbed Adames at second base during the fifth inning.

After the play, Rodríguez shared a few words with Adames, reminding the $182 million (per Spotrac) Giants star not to take a chance running on him after an impeccable throw from center field. The exchange between the two players occurred in the fifth inning, with the Giants in a 2-1 lead.

Some clever base running from San Francisco saw them take a 2-0 lead in the fourth before Dylan Moore's solo homer in the fifth put the Mariners on the board. In the bottom of the fifth, Adames tried to take second base after a hit into center field, but Julio Rodríguez had it covered comfortably, giving Ryan Bliss plenty of time to tag Adames.

The Giants went on to add two more runs in the sixth inning, with Matt Chapman hitting his second RBI double before Wilmer Flores added an RBI single to secure the win. It was a second victory for San Francisco in the series, setting up a chance to sweep the Seattle side on Sunday.

Mariners star Julio Rodríguez joins elite group of hitter despite disappointing loss vs Giants

While the Seattle Mariners have already dropped their first series on the road to the San Francisco Giants, they have plenty to be optimistic about in outfielder Julio Rodríguez. The 24-year-old blasted his second home run of the season in the first game of the series, hitting the ball far into the opposite-field stands. It was his 22nd opposite-field homer since his debut, which puts him tied at fifth place in the last three years.

The four players ahead of him in that list are Aaron Judge (42), Giancarlo Stanton (25), Gleyber Torres (24), and Rafael Devers (23). Rodríguez is tied with Adolis Garcia, rounding off the elite group of players in company.

In their last two losses to the Giants, the young outfielder was a standout player for the Mariners, who will be hoping to see him return to his best this season.

