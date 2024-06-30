WATCH: Justin Steele's explosive outburst in Cubs' dugout following two-run inning against Brewers

Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele had a no-filter outburst after the Milwaukee Brewers tied the game 2-2 in the third inning on Saturday. Steele botched a rundown and a bunt single to him, leading to two runs being scored in the third.

As he entered the dugout, he was visibly frustrated and screamed, “wake the f*** up."

This seemed to have riled up the Cubs as they won the game 5-3 over the Brewers. Steele pitched a stellar outing conceding three runs in his six innings. The bullpen came up big time for the Cubs as they allowed no runs in the last three innings.

On the offense, Ian Happ broke the 3-3 tie in the eighth with a two-run home run against Joel Payamps. Hector Neris held down the fort in the ninth to earn the save in the win.

Justin Steele receives support from teammates after outburst

The game can sometimes get the better of you and that's exactly what happened to Justin Steele when he came to the dugout after throwing the third inning. Later in the postgame interview, Steele acknowledged that he should have had his emotions in check.

“I kind of wish I had waited or done something different,” Steele said via Chicago Tribune. “Going forward, do a little bit better job controlling my emotions in front of fans and people watching. We won the ballgame, and that was the most important thing.”

Cubs' manager Craig Counsell though interpreted the message with a positive outlook, saying “essentially he said, ‘Let’s go.’”

“He was just voicing his emotion from a place of love," Counsell added. “Any time you say something from a good place, it’s welcome.”

Star of the night, Ian Happ said he understands the frustration of Steele which resulted in him throwing expletives.

“You go through a stretch like we are, that frustration is real,” Happ said of Steele.

Later in the interview, Justin Steele defended his outburst, saying:

“A (It comes from) place of love and passion and want-to. I want to win baseball games. That’s what I show up every day to do.”

It hasn't been a great year for the Cubs who are struggling. Saturday's win improved their record to 39-45 but they are still out of postseason spot. However, many teams have started to stitch good runs and Steele's outburst should serve them enough motivation going forward.