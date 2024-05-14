WATCH: Justin Turner's wife Kourtney wows crowd with Canadian National Anthem performance ahead of Jays vs. Twins game

Toronto Blue Jays DH Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney Turner, wowed the crowd inside the Rogers Center on Sunday ahead of the series finale between the Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins. She sang the Canadian National Anthem as the crowd applauded her vocal skills, and then she embraced her husband Justin on the field before the start of the game.

Take a look at Kourtney Turner singing the Anthem in the following Instagram thread:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Turner married his longtime girlfriend, Kourtney Poge, in a beautiful wedding affair held at a beachfront resort overlooking the scenic beauty of the ocean in Mexico in December 2017. Turner was still playing with the LA Dodgers at the time.

Kourtney is a former collegiate athlete with the UCLA Bruins. She has completed six 26.2-mile marathons in her life so far and ran the famous Boston Marathon last year. However, this year, she is avoiding running any marathons since she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

Turner currently fills the clean-up DH spot for the Blue Jays since making his offseason move from the Red Sox after signing a one-year, $13 million deal. Sunday's series finale saw the Twins overcome Turner's team with the final score of 5-1.

Originally hailing from Long Beach, California, Justin and Kourtney reside in Studio City, Los Angeles, as Turner played nine years with the LA Dodgers in the big leagues.

Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney, run a charitable foundation together

Turner and his wife founded the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016 and actively run it together. The foundation aims to benefit and uplift children with life-threatening and life-altering complications, support homeless veterans, and promote youth baseball organizations.

The charitable organization organizes an array of events, such as organizing charity golf tournaments with donors from all working fields, hosting charity for the LA marathon annually, and working closely with other organizations like Paralyzed Veterans of America and 17Strong.

Turner's amazing civic contributions earned him MLB's prestigious Roberto Clemente award in 2022, and the Los Angeles City Council has declared January 22 as "Justin Turner Day." His humanitarian contributions are actively supported and worked upon in partnership with his wife, Kourtney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback