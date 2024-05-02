WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton's adorable ritual for rescheduled meetings includes ditching heels for snuggles

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton is back to her usual working regime after taking a long break to care for her daughter Genevieve and embrace motherhood with full verve.

Kate loves to make reels and short videos for her Instagram and Snapchat accounts, and she recently showcased her adorable ritual for a rescheduled meeting with a quick transition video and some funny antics.

Take a look at her video reel here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, as soon as Kate Upton sees the proposal for rescheduling a meeting, she quickly takes off her heels and clothes to get into her comfy robe. Soon after, she wipes off all her make-up and then snuggles with her pet dog, Bosco, on the sofa seat in her household, watching television.

While Kate Upton has been busy doing ad campaigns and promotional events for various brands, her husband and pitching ace Justin Verlander is gaining traction in the league. He continues to make outings at the mound after making a comeback from a shoulder strain that saw him most of spring training as well as the first weeks of the 2024 season.

Justin Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series winner with the Astros. The veteran pitcher is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, as he vowed to pitch in his late forties so that his daughter Genevieve could watch him play.

While only Kate Upton celebrated his 2017 World Series victory, it was both Kate Upton and baby Vivi who celebrated Verlander's second WS win with Houston in 2022.

Justin Verlander was dominant in his third start of the 2024 campaign

Justin Verlander raked in his first win of the season against the Washington Nationals on 19th April.

He then started against the Chicago Cubs on April 24. Against the Cubs, he didn't register a loss as he pitched for 4.1 innings, struck out seven, and gave up zero ER despite Houston losing the contest.

In his latest start against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night, Verlander pitched for seven innings, gave up two runs on six hits, and struck out two hitters.

The Houston Astros lost the game in extra innings at home, thanks to Steven Kwan's amazing defensive play in the bottom of the tenth inning. Despite the loss, Justin didn't register a loss on his account, as he is still 1-0 for the season with an ERA of 1.74.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback