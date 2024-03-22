WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shows off flawless form with epic cartwheel display

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, recently uploaded a TikTok video showcasing her flexibility while promoting an ad for the women's hygiene brand 'Flex Disc'.

The short video showcases her doing a cartwheel, jogging around, playing miniature golf and pedaling a small bike alongside her furry friend. The message in the video reads:

"Every period commercial except I'm wearing a Flex Disc and not poisoning my body with a tampon"

Kate Upton recently appeared in a movie trailer titled 'Sweet Dreams' alongside Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

The former Sports Illustrated cover model's return to the acting industry comes after a long hiatus, during which she married Justin Verlander in 2017 and welcomed her daughter Genevieve in November 2018.

Upton started her career as a budding model at the age of 19, when she first appeared as the cover girl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

She has always been vocal about many issues, such as the negative impact of social media on an adult's life and the new beauty standards that affect health.

Justin Verlander is making strides toward making a comeback to the Astros active bullpen

Astros manager Joe Espada informed us earlier this month that Justin Verlander will start the season on IL, quashing any hopes of JV pitching on Opening Day.

Due to a strain in his pitching arm and shoulder, Justin Verlander joined spring training late and had to undergo some separate sessions away from the active Houston Astros bullpen to better assess his condition.

Verlander has now pitched a couple of simulated games, and last week on Thursday, he took a stride out of the bullpen and pitched a live inning in which he managed to rack up a throwing speed of 92–93 mph and termed his performances to be on par after the live sole inning batting practice.

