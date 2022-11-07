Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had a special father-daughter moment with his 3-year-old daughter and wife Kate Upton during the World Series celebration. Verlander turned to his family to share his amazing moment while the other Astros players were occupied enjoying the World Series triumph with his teammates and the coveted championship.

In the adorable video shared by Fox Sports MLB, Verlander is seen hugging his daughter Genevieve tightly and dearly. The video is too cute to miss.

"What a beautiful and emotional moment for @JustinVerlander with his daughter" – FOX Sports: MLB

Upton spoke about her husband winning the World Series with FOX News.

"It’s all an incredible experience. Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

In 2012, Upton and Verlander first met during a commercial shoot. Shortly after, the two began dating. After Verlander defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, a picture of them kissing on the field quickly became popular.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s cute romance

Three days after winning the 2017 World Series, Verlander and Upton exchanged vows at a lavish wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Upton wished Verlander on their fifth anniversary with a sweet message.

"5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander. Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" - Kate Upton

Daughter Genevieve, the couple's first child, was born in November 2018. Genevieve joined Upton and Verlander on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet. The youngster smiled broadly for the photographs while wearing a stunning yellow costume, silver sandals, and pearl jewelry.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Verlander has experience with both the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

He is generally praised for being one of the greatest pitchers of his generation to take the mound.

