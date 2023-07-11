WATCH: Kid gets hit on the face while trying to catch a ball on field during 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

During the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby, a little boy was struck in the face while attempting to catch a ball on the pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the winner of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby but unfortunately his epic moment was marred when the young kid was hit on the face while trying to catch a ball on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't know why they have so many little kids on the field. One just got hit in the face @espn @MLB @MLBNetwork #espn #MLB #HomeRunDerby #AllStarGame"

Vladdy's 115.8 mph exit velocity indicated how painful the blow must have been. The misstep served as a wonderful reminder that placing young kids in the outfield to catch baseballs hit by elite hitters might not be the best option for MLB.

Unfortunately, it's common for children to get hit at Home Run Derby. Twitter users were quick to point out that a youngster had been struck during the Home Run Derby before. In reality, Pete Alonso hit a child in the head only two years ago and didn't appear to notice.

CCC🐅 @ChiClemUCasual Never forget this Home Run Derby Moment:



Pete Alonso nailing a kid in the head and the cameraman cutting from the kid getting helped off the field to Alonso dancing



Never forget this Home Run Derby Moment:Pete Alonso nailing a kid in the head and the cameraman cutting from the kid getting helped off the field to Alonso dancing https://t.co/U5GLae3L2X

"Never forget this Home Run Derby Moment: Pete Alonso nailing a kid in the head and the cameraman cutting from the kid getting helped off the field to Alonso dancing"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s epic win in the HR derby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays smashed his way through T-Mobile Park to win the 2023 Home Run Derby, much like his father won in 2007.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Guerrero Jr., who finished second in 2019, outhit Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena by 25 home runs to win the competition.

Guerrero Sr. and Guerrero Jr. were the first father-son team to win the Home Run Derby, which was another first in derby history.

In addition to Arozarena and Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez, a hometown favourite, was the night's biggest feature.

He smashed 41 home runs in the first round in front of a boisterous home crowd, setting a record for the most home runs in a single round in derby history.

Poll : 0 votes