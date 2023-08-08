WATCH: Kid at Yankees stadium yells 'ump you suck' after Laz Diaz's strike call 

Aaron Boone wasn’t the only one who disapproved of Umpire Laz Diaz’s strike call. A little kid at the Yankees stadium was just as disappointed at the umpire.

During the game against the Chicago White Sox, Yankees manager Aaron Boone found himself ejected from the game after engaging in a heated verbal exchange with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.

Despite numerous attempts to argue his case with the umpire, Boone resorted to theatrical gestures aimed at mocking Laz Diaz. These antics ultimately led to his removal from the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A strike zone call was made by the umpire Laz Diaz in the eighth inning of the game. At the moment, Anthony Volpe was at the plate with zero outs in the innings and the Yankees were trailing 1-2. During that point in the game, a third strike call seemed to miss the strike zone.

A kid at the Yankees stadium yelled out “ump you suck” after Laz Diaz’s strike call. Watch here:

"A few kids in Yankees jerseys voice their displeasures to Laz Diaz as the White Sox close out the ballgame" - the post read.

The New York Yankees fail to achieve victory in game against the Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, continues to argue with home plate umpire Laz Diaz, right, as second base umpire Andy Fletcher and bench coach Carlos Mendoza (64) stabs between them during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The game witnessed New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone trying to protest in the eighth inning by even going to the extent of mocking home plate umpire Laz Diaz. Eventually the action got Boone ejected from the game. However, the team fell prey to the Chicago White Sox losing 5-1 to them.

After Boone got ejected, the Yankees failed to score any further. The Chicago White Sox took a three-run lead in the same inning and turned the match around in their favour.

With the team’s lacklustre performance, there’s high chance that the team will fail to make it to the MLB postseason. However, they will still get a shot at it in the next two games in the ongoing series against the White Sox.