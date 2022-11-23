The incident took place at the Dodger Stadium on Sunday night when the couple leaving the Elton John concert were brutally beaten by another group. The couple, in their sixties, were attacked by a group of four to six young people. The incident happened in the parking lot of the Dodger Stadium as everyone was trying to leave.

The couple's daughter, Nicole, went on Instagram to report the incident. Further news agencies also started covering the horrific incident.

"They were in their car exiting Dodger Stadium and traffic got crazy out there. People were walking around all the cars, so they were in line to exit. A group of people walked around their car and they both heard this loud bang and someone had hit my dad's mirror on his Tahoe," said Nicole, the couple's daughter

"He looked and he was thinking his mirror was hanging off, and he looked at the people and said, ‘Who hit my mirror,' and this group of about six people turned around," Nicole said., "A female was like 'I did,' and she was intoxicated and witnesses claim that she swung [at] my dad first and he went to block. The last thing he remembers is these three or four guys just started hitting him all at the same time."

Nicole said that her parents had to be hospitalized with her dad suffering multiple fractures. As the couple were late to receive help from the LAPD, Nicole's mother decided to drive her husband to a nearby hospital from Dodger Stadium. There, they made a police complaint.

"My parents are much older than these people in the video and I can't comprehend how people could throw away their lives and risk their livelihoods with just a careless act," she added.

One arrested in relation to the Dodger Stadium assault

In a statement by the LAPD, they claimed that an arrest had been made surrounding the incident that took place after the Elton John concert in relation to "battery and vandalism".

“We have one arrest that has been made. However that’s all we have at the moment.” -LAPD

Nicole and her sister thanked everyone for spreading the news on social media via a second Instagram post.

“My sister and I would like to thank all 1.7 million of you supporting our social media today. If it wasn’t for everyone’s tireless effort we wouldn’t have been able to get this far.” -Nicole via Instagram

