WATCH: Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout on the cusp of history after scoring a home run in 7th straight game

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout continues to prove his caliber despite injury setbacks this year. The former three-time American League MVP is on the verge of making history after his home run against the Cleveland Guardians.

Mike Trout is now one game away from tying the record for most games with consecutive home runs for an MLB player. Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, and Dale Long currently share the record after blasting home runs in eight consecutive games in 1983, 1987, and 1956, respectively.

"MIKE TR🔥UT" - @ MLB

The Angels star's home run couldn't have come at a more opportune time against the Guardians. Cleveland jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the second inning before Matt Duffy scored a two-run long shot in the fourth inning.

Mike Trout then tied the game in the top of the fifth with a two-run blast of his own. It was Trout's seventh consecutive game wherein he hit a home run, tied for second-best of all time.

Like anything related to the Angels this season, though, an effort made by the team's star would always go in vain. Ahmed Rosario doubled in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Steven Kwan. This would prove to be the go-ahead and winning run as the Guardians finished off the Angels 5-4.

Mike Trout chases history

Apart from Mike Trout, there are five other men in history that have scored a homer in seven consecutive games. If Trout manages to score another dinger in their game against Cleveland tomorrow, he will tie the all-time record with eight and become the first player in the 21st century to do so.

"Might as well just keep the hat on, @MikeTrout. 🤣" - @ MLB

Joey Votto, Kendrys Morales, Kevin Mench, Barry Bonds, and Jim Thome all had a run of scoring home runs in seven consecutive games. Trout, meanwhile, looks set to separate himself from this list.

The 31-year-old slugger is batting .279 with and OPS of 1.001 this year. Trout has also appeared in only 99 games for the Angels of Anaheim this season, but has managed to blast 35 home runs and drive in 69 runs. Mathematically, this means that there is a 35% chance that Trout will score a home run in the games that he appears in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif