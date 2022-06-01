Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler slams glove into bat stands, shows displeasure with his outing

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler was seen slamming his pitching glove into the bat rack in the Dodgers dugout after the inning ended in yesterday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Walker Buehler wasn't happy after that inning Walker Buehler wasn't happy after that inning https://t.co/jQQTlcwwtu

"Walker Buehler wasn't happy after that inning" - @ Blake Harris

During his outing against the Pirates, Walker Buehler gave up four earned runs in only six innings pitched. This outing raised his earned run average to a 3.22, still a great ERA for most pitchers, but somewhat underwhelming for the likes of Buehler.

A look into the Los Angeles Dodgers ace's slow start

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Although Walker Buehler's numbers are very good to start off this season, he has had a couple of rocky starts. Along with this past outing against the Pirates, he also gave up five earned runs in five innings in an earlier start against the Philadelphia Phillies, a game the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately lost 12-10.

However, Buehler has had multiple good outings this year as well. Against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 25, Buehler threw a complete game shutout. He has also had multiple starts where he has given up two or fewer runs.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Have a day, Walker Buehler! First shutout of the 2022 season!Have a day, Walker Buehler! First shutout of the 2022 season! Have a day, Walker Buehler! 😤 https://t.co/Um3Zd9DNR9

"First shutout of the 2022 season! Have a day, Walker Buehler!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red hot to start the season, having a record of 33-15 which is tied for the best record in Major League Baseball. This is thanks to their rotation, in which every starter is on fire, besides Walker Buehler.

Buehler has the highest earned run average out of all the Dodgers starters, although his 3.22 ERA is still relatively low in the MLB. His ERA this year is the highest it has ever been in his career outside of the 2020 shortened COVID season.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Dodgers starting rotation this season:



• Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA)

• Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA)

• *Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA)

• Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA)

• Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA)

*injured list



These 5 guys combined: (24-5, 2.45 ERA) Dodgers starting rotation this season:• Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA)• Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA)• *Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA)• Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA)• Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA)*injured listThese 5 guys combined: (24-5, 2.45 ERA) https://t.co/Sm27oU95b3

"Dodgers starting rotation this season: Walker Buehler (6-1, 2.91 ERA) Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA) Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA) Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA) These 5 guys combined: (24-5, 2.45 ERA)" - @ Danny Vietti

Even though Walker Buehler's season has been rocky so far, he is still one of the top arms in baseball and will figure it out by the end of the season. He has shown glimpses of his greatness in multiple starts this season, and that will eventually pan out through his starts later in the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far