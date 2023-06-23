WATCH: LSU Baseball star Chris Little celebrates walk-off victory with graphic gesture as Tigers get over the hump against Wake Forest

The College World Series finals will be played over the weekend, and the winner will play Florida. The Tigers defeated Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday to force a rematch against Wake. However, after the victory prolonged the Tigers' season, LSU pitcher Christian Little did not play on Wednesday but appeared happy to simply be there.

Little shoved his hips, grasping for what seemed to be a companion he had never seen. Some onlookers believed he was making fun of Wake Forest for making a comparable gesture in a leaked video after defeating LSU earlier in the week.

Watch:

"Christian Little. IYKYK." - alexis

The highly anticipated game between Paul Skenes of LSU and Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest lived up to its expectations.

College World Series finals: Tigers' heroic win against Wake Forest

In fact, Skenes and Lowder's pitching was so effective that it served as an example for the other arms employed Thursday night. The game's first run didn't arrive until Tommy White, LSU's heroic hero in the 11th inning, threw the game's final pitch.

White hit a two-run home run to conclude the game and advance the Tigers to the College World Series finals after Dylan Crews singled to start the inning.

"Lineups #LSU" - Leah Vann

Christian Little is a former Vanderbilt Commodores player. Little pitched in 11 starts as a rookie, going 3-2 with a 5.48 ERA with 49 strikeouts. He was the Southeastern Conference's (SEC) youngest pitcher to start a game when he did so at the age of 17. Later, Little made history as the College World Series's youngest starter.

Little decided to transfer to Louisiana State in the end. He participated in collegiate summer baseball with the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League the summer before his junior season.

