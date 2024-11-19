Watch: Luis Gil adorably kisses partner as he celebrates winning 2024 AL Rookie of the Year

Luis Gil was named the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday night. The pitcher had a 15-7 season with a 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts to win the award in his first full season in the big leagues. He was coming off Tommy John surgery and wasn't expected to make the MLB roster until there was an injury in the rotation.

By his side through much of his MLB journey, including promotion and demotion to and from the big leagues and his injury, has been his partner. She and Gil have a child together, but their personal lives have otherwise remained completely private.

She was with Gil when he found out that he won the award. At that moment, he kissed his partner in celebration which he had worked hard for all season with the New York Yankees.

Gil had to fend off Baltimore Orioles star Colton Cowser and his Yankees teammate Austin Wells. Cowser won 13 first-place votes to Gil's 15, and he was five points behind him for the win. Wells was well short of those two.

Luis Gil reflects on award-winning season

Luis Gil is the first New York Yankees Rookie of the Year winner since Aaron Judge in 2017 and the 10th in franchise history. He stepped up when Gerrit Cole went down in the spring and never looked back.

Luis Gil won Rookie of the Year in the AL (Imagn)

“It means so much to me," Gil said, via MLB.com. "I’m so happy about being able to win this award. Everybody in my corner, they’re so happy for me right now and so proud. I’m also proud of the opportunity that was given to me by the team. It turned out to be a great season for me, a great experience."

Aaron Boone said Gil "kicked in the door" and had a "phenomenal" season. Gil has been up and down in his career so far, but he earned the spot in the rotation and never relinquished it en route to a World Series appearance where he started the only game the Yankees won.

