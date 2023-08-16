WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. shushes fans at Wrigley field after hitting the go ahead homerun vs Cubs

Luis Robert Jr. made a triumphant return to the Chicago White Sox after recovering from a sprained right pinky.

In a match against the Chicago Cubs, the outfielder showcased his impact by hitting a game-winning home run during the seventh inning. His home run, which marked his team-high 32nd of the season, helped the White Sox secure a 5-3 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Luis Robert Jr. has been a beacon of hope for the White Sox throughout a challenging season. Despite the team's struggles, he has maintained impressive stats, boasting a batting average of .273, along with 66 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 114 games.

After registering the go-ahead homer, Robert flipped his bat and shushed fans behind the home plate who were probably saying something nasty to him.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the White Sox slugger shushing fans at Wrigley field after his victorious homer. Watch the video here:

“Luis Robert Jr. shushing the Wrigley fans after a go ahead home-run 🤫” – the post read.

Even with the win over the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox are currently are falling behind 24 games to reach the .500 mark.

Luis Robert Jr.’s soaring career despite team’s lacklustre performance

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Robert penned a contract with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He made his Major League debut with the team in 2020. In his Rookie year, he bagged the Gold Glove Award. In 2023, he was awarded the title of an All-Star.

The 2023 MLB season saw Luis Robert Jr. emerging as a strong fit for the American League Most Valuable Player Award, although his team is unable to keep up to his level of performance this year. The Chicago White Sox has a lacklustre record this season and is constantly struggling.

However, Robert’s power-hitting prowess added to his commendable defensive skills has made him a strong MVP contender.