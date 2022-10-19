A brawl broke out in the stands when a man fell down rows of seats twice during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The third game of the American League Division Series pitted the Yankees against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Additionally, fights, whether they be among players or between fans of different clubs, have become an unwanted part of MLB.

For reasons unknown, a Guardians fan and a few Yankees fans got into a fight during the game. A Yankee supporter fell down two rows of seats as he punched the air. The man tumbled to nearly three more rows of seats as he attempted to stand up.

Later, an Aaron Judge fan attempted to throw his beer at a supporter of the opposing team, and it appeared to strike a man who was sporting a red flannel shirt and a cowboy hat. The fight's last act was stolen by a man who appeared out of nowhere and punched a Yankees fan in the face.

If the Yankees want to advance in the playoffs, they must win the final two games of the series.

While some Twitter users found the brawl entertaining, others believed the fight was unnecessary.

"I think this video would pair well with the music from Benny Hill." – Elizabeth Webber

Another user tweeted:

"This is why I stopped going to baseball games in LA. Too much of this crap in the stands." – SloanNYC

Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the postseason in the game. Despite Judge finding form, the Yankees lost the game 6-5.

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Yankees triumphed 5-1 over the Guardians on Tuesday in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the division series.

"Been doing it all year. #ALLRISE" - New York Yankees

The Yankees and the Houston Astros were the top two teams in the American League this season, despite the Yankees' struggles in the second half. The Astros were No. 1 after they won 106 games against the Yankees' 99, earning them one of the two first-round byes in the American League playoffs.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 5.

In their divisional series, the Astros swept Seattle while the Yankees needed five games and a week to defeat the Guardians.

