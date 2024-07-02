Watch: Marcus Stroman’s brother Jayden clocks 94 MPH pitches and hits 96 MPH fastballs at 17 

New York Yankees ace Marcus Stroman is not the only one from his family with a baseball bloodline. Stroman's brother Jayden has already impressed Netizens with his excellent baseball skills. It turns out that Jayden's talent is unique due to his ability to pitch and hit just like Shohei Ohtani.

Major League Baseball might soon see another two-way phenom on the field. Marcus Stroman would certainly be proud of his little brother's performance. Believe it or not, Jayden has the ability to pitch at 94 MPH. In hardly a few years, the young player might be able to cross his benchmark.

As part of the Duke Blue Devils, Jayden Stroman has already emerged as a potential pick for MLB in the future. Apart from throwing fastballs, he can also hit pitches that are thrown at 96 MPH. Surprisingly, his powerful throws are also incredible from the shortstop position.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a glimpse of Jayden Stroman's performance:

Perhaps the best part is that Jayden Stroman can do all this at the age of 17. One could only imagine the talented player's skill once he turns 20. MLB fans commented on the video that was posted by Talkin Baseball and Farm to Fame on Instagram.

Marcus Stroman shares video of Jayen on his X account

Undoubtedly, Marcus Stroman is proud of his brother. The Yankees star took to X/Twitter as he shared another video of Jayden throwing the ball. Stroman captioned the video saying, "My brother is a beast."

Stroman's video has received more than 100 thousand views so far:

Expand Tweet

Several fans also responded to the video as they praised Jayden for his skills. If time permits, Jayden Stroman might soon share the same field with his brother in the big leagues. However, time will tell as things begin to unfold.

Jayden is also the 2022 14U select festive player. It's been a while since the MLB has witnessed a two-way star other than Ohtani. That said, Jayden could be the next on the list.

As for his brother, Marcus Stroman and Co. will go up against the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Tuesday. Stroman's performance for the Yankees has been impressive so far this season. The pitcher has a 7-3 record with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95.2 innings pitched.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback